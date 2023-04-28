Vikram On Equation With PS-2 Co-Star Aishwarya Rai, ‘Whenever We Get Time, We Chill’

Busy with the promotion of his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan 2, actor Chiyaan Vikram has talked about his equation with co-star Aishwarya Rai in real life. The actors were seen together in the first instalment of the film and had also shared screen space in another Mani Ratnam directorial, Raavan. Vikram said that the fans love to see being paired opposite Aishwarya Rai and that they will appreciate their recent collaboration too.

During one of the promotional events for PS-2 in Delhi, Vikram called Aishwarya a “good friend” and mentioned that he also shares a great relationship with the Bachchan family. He praised Aishwarya for her professionalism and said that she takes her role very seriously. “I share a very special friendship with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya, and Aishwarya. And, of course, Mr Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan), it’s a nice relationship I have with them. It’s been about work, but otherwise, whenever we get time, we chill,” he told NDTV.

Vikram has worked with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya in Raavan.

In Ponniyin Selvan 2, Vikram plays the love interest of Nandini (Aishwarya Rai). Speaking of his role alongside the actress, he said, “I just say that the romance between him and Nandini is, I think, it will go down in cinema history as something very special." He mentioned that Nandini and Aditha Karikalan (Vikram) share a love-hate relationship in the film. “She loves me so much that she could kill me,” he was quoted as saying.

Vikram said that a lot of his fans want to see Aishwarya more often and director, Mani Ratnam took note of this demand. In the first part of Ponniyin Selvan, Vikram and Aishwarya’s characters had only one scene together. However, Vikram feels that one scene was enough to showcase the love and romance on screen.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the concluding chapter of Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project on the Chola dynasty. The film has set to hit the theatres on Friday. Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s well-known historical novel of the same name. The movie also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, and Karthik, among others, in significant roles.

