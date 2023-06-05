Pooja Bedi Opens Up On Her Divorce, Not Taking Alimony; Says ‘Maine Apna Career Chhoda Aur Unka Banaya...'

Alaya F’s mom and actress Pooja Bedi had once opened up about her divorce from Farhan Furniturewala. The actress had spoken about not taking alimony money, starting everything from scratch and battling against all odds in showbiz to make a name for herself. Back in the day, the actress was asked how did she have the encouragement to walk away with her kids, despite not having financial security and all things in between. An old video of the actress opening up about the same has gone viral on social media now.

In the video, Pooja said, “ There’s a saying, where there’s a will, there’s a way. I was headstrong about the fact that I don’t wanna be in this marriage. This is a definite thing. Now I have to look around for solutions. My husband kept on saying I’m a perfect wife, why should I let you go? I said, maybe this is not a perfect marriage and maybe you are not a good husband, and I want to go. "

She further added, “Then my husband said, no, If I give you money, you will definitely leave and go and I don’t want you to leave. And here, I just didn’t want to stay in the marriage. Mai bad uljhan mein thi. And back then, the court system was different. Settlement issues were different. Then I asked myself - what do I want, Do I fight this in court or do I let it be? Maine apna career chhoda, unke liye, aur unke career banaya. Furniturewala jo tha, we set it together. I was a part of it, but not legally. I did not have the legal rights, but that company was built with me. If I would have dragged all of this in the court, there would have been a lot of bitterness, there are kids involved here. And, statistically, way back in 2002, women didn’t seem to get adequate alimony or child support. I then decided to file for divorce by mutual consent and not take a penny in alimony as my ex-husband wasn’t ready to part with any money."

“And when I finally separated, people were questioning me, how will I take care of myself with the kids, There were a lot of problems. It’s not easy. My mom had passed away and she had left a small amount of me as an inheritance. And with that, we turned our life around. I started from scratch. I started working as a columnist. Then Times Of India, reached out to me for a talk show, and then things started looking upwards."

Pooja Bedi is the daughter of Indian actors Kabir Bedi and Protima Bedi. She has two children Alaya F and Omar F.