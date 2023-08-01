When Pooja Bhatt Revealed Reason Behind Separating from Munish Makhija: 'I Was Tired of Being...'

Pooja Bhatt made headlines earlier in the day when she opened up about her divorce on Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actress, who is participating in the Salman Khan hosted show as a contestant, said that her divorce from Manish Makhija was the ‘lowest point’ of her life. “I said that I wanted to live my life with comfort or keep my 10 to 11-year-old relationship, and my husband was not a bad person. Everything that was there between us was there. But then I thought that I had lost myself and it was not for somebody else or the betterment of life,” she said.

Back in 2018, when Pooja spoke about her divorce for the first time, Pooja echoed the same emotions. Speaking with SpotBoyE at the time, Pooja said that she felt she was losing herself in the marriage. “The truth is that Munna and I had a glorious marriage. People were mortified when we tied the knot. We had dated for just two months and decided to take the plunge (smiles). It lasted 11 glorious years (pauses). By the end of 12th year, we decided to call it quits," she said.

“I reached a point in my marriage when I felt that I shouldn’t live a lie," she added. “I didn’t want to fake it anymore because we had never faked it during our 11 years of togetherness. The day we realized that we would have to fake it hereafter, we decided to end it," Pooja explained. She also revealed that she intiated the conversation.

“I was the one who felt listless, I was the one who had forgotten the woman in me, and I was the one who had started ignoring the woman in me. I was tired of being responsible as a producer, director, wife— being a person who is in charge of everything. I wanted to reclaim the girl in me," Pooja shared.

Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija tied the knot in 2003. The couple was married for 11 years before they announced their separation in 2014.