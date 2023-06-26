When Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt's Lip-Kiss Sparked Controversy: 'I Would Have Married Her...'

Pooja Bhatt, who is currently seen in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, has often grabbed headlines for many reasons but most particularly for her personal life. The actress was a popular name in the ’90s and enjoyed a huge fan following. While her choice of movies was certainly ahead of time but her decision to lock lips with her father filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for a magazine photoshoot left many in shock.

They were in the news for their sensational photoshoot. Pooja, who made her acting debut in Bollywood with the movie Daddy, grabbed all attention. The father-daughter duo had posed for a magazine cover in the ’80s. On the cover of the magazine, Pooja was seen sitting in Mahesh’s lap and they kissed each other on the lips. This didn’t go down well with fans. As soon as the magazine was released, the father-daughter duo was trolled badly.

The filmmaker had also addressed a press conference regarding the photoshoot and had expressed that he would have married Pooja if she weren’t his daughter, which led to even more uproar from the audience. He had said, “If Pooja had not been my daughter, I would have married her.

It is worth mentioning here that Pooja is Mahesh’s eldest daughter from his first marriage with Kiran Bhatt. They also have a son Rahul Bhatt. He then married Soni Razdan, after he separated from his first wife. They have two daughters Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.

Talking about Pooja Bhatt, she is widely recognized for her roles in popular films Chaahat, Sadak, Zakhm, and Border. In the past, the former actress garnered attention for her alleged relationship with actor Ranvir Shorey. She was also linked with Sohail Khan, the younger brother of Salman Khan. It was reported that they were deeply in love and even had plans to get married.