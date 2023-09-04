Pooja Bhatt Reacts As Netizen Bashes Mahesh Bhatt and Makes a Derogatory Remark: 'The Blind Hate...'

Pooja Bhatt has responded to a social media user who made derogatory comments about her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Recently, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame took to her Instagram handle and dropped a photo of herself in which she was seen standing next to a bookcase. However, soon after the photo was shared, one of the social media users took to the comments section and made a derogatory comment about Mahesh Bhatt.

“Your father is telling tales of stark naked Parveen Babi ran after him in dark night. To please his ego. Are you sure Mahesh Bhatt never used your body to satisfy his ego? What an irony ohh God. People can use someone’s innocent feelings to please their egos and mights. And then move freely around calling themselves sons of God,” the comment read.

Reacting to this, Pooja replied, “May God bless you and rescue you from the blind hate that you choose to spew. Wish you the best."

Several of Pooja’s fans also jumped in and urged the actress not to pay attention to the negativity. “You are an inspiration to many people … keep handling things like a queen," one of the fans wrote. Another comment read, “Mam loved you in bigg boss.. strong headed, clear thoughts…looking forward to see you in more projects."

This is not the first time Pooja Bhatt has come out in her father’s support. Last month, Mahesh Bhatt entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house when he also met all the contestants. However, the filmmaker’s exchange with Manisha Rani left many on the internet “uncomfortable". A section of viewers also criticised the veteran director after videos of his interaction went viral on social media.

After the show concluded, Pooja spoke in defence of her father and told News18 Showsha, “I have realised that people want to see the world in their respective way. If people found Mahesh Bhatt’s behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house inappropriate, then I feel their minds are inappropriate. I don’t think I have the bandwidth to go and explain to everyone. I feel the contestants, especially Manisha Rani requested to spend time with him. I was the last person he came to meet and I could hardly spend time with him."