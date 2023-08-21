Pooja Gandhi's Mother Is Learning Kannada, Actress Shares Pics

Pooja Gandhi has been ruling the entertainment industry for more than two decades. She has made herself a household name in the Kannada film industry. The actress has worked in other languages including Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali cinemas. Now, she has impressed her Kannada fans with her handwritten letter in the Kannada language.

In the letter, the actress wrote, “Purandaradasa is one of the prominent poets of Haridasa literature. He was born in Purandargarh and lived in the 16th century. His first son was Srinivasanayaka. It is believed that Purandaradasa, who was wealthy, became a renunciate Tali Haridasar in his life. Purandar Das composed Kirtan, Suladi and Ugabhog. He is known as the ‘Father of Carnatic Music’. He was a great shotmaker, who was praised by his guru Vyasaraya as ‘Dhasaran Purandaradasarayasa’. The title of his hymns was ‘Purandaravithal’."

She further added, “The present stotra (Uttara Vairagya) has been selected from ‘Purandara Sahitya Darshan Khand-1 (Jeevan Darshan)." Fans and netizens started filling the comments section with love emojis appreciating the actress for writing the note on Purandaradasa in Kannada."

Apart from Pooja, now her mother has also learned Kannada. Pooja shared a page written by her mother Jyoti Gandhi in Kannada. The photos that the actress has shared on her social media are going viral. She shared a page written by her mother in Kannada on her Facebook and captioned it, “Chandada Kannada Akshara written by my mother Jyoti Gandhi, inspired by my learning Kannada, despite not being literate in Kannada. Amma hats off."

The actress was born in Uttar Pradesh as Sanjana Gandhi but later on, changed her name to Pooja Gandhi after entering the film industry. She made her debut with the Television daily soap Zameen Se Aassman Tak. She rose to fame with the success of the Mungaru Male movie that was released in 2016. After that, she became one of the highest-paid and most popular actresses in Kannada showbiz.