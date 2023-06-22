Pooja Hedge To Reduce Her Remuneration To Rs 70 Lakh After Successive Flops?

Pooja Hegde’s collaboration with a classic duo Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas has come to an end, and the filmmakers have now chosen Sree Leela as the leading actress. Pooja Hegde is currently facing a difficult phase as she has also lost the opportunity to work with Pawan Kalyan in the movie Ustaad Bhagath Singh. However, director Harish Shankar, who shares a fondness for Pooja Hegde, intends to cast her again in Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Pooja Hegde’s demand for a fee of Rs 4 crore for the film surprised Mythri Movie Makers, leading them to choose Sree Leela as the main heroine instead. Sree Leela, who charges around Rs 2 Crore, is considered a popular actress compared to Pooja.

Mythri Movie Makers also selected Sakshi Vaidya as the second heroine. However, they are now considering offering Pooja Hegde a role in the film for an item song, with a proposed payment of 70 Lakh. This implies that Pooja Hegde’s compensation has significantly decreased from Rs 4 crore to Rs 70 lakh for the same film but of course a considerably smaller role too.

Mythri Movie Makers can comfortably accommodate the expenses for two heroines and an item song within the 4 Crore budget or even less. Additionally, Sree Leela is a popular name, making her a preferable choice.

The actress has already worked with several well-known stars, and her repeated collaborations may lead to a sense of repetitiveness. Moreover, Pooja has experienced a string of unsuccessful films lately, further adding to the challenges she faces. In addition, Sree Leela’s significant popularity among the masses presents tough competition for Pooja.

Besides, Samyuktha has been gaining the audience’s admiration for her portrayal of Nandini in Virupaksha. With successful films like Bimbisara, Bheemla Nayak, and Vaathi in her repertoire, the actress has decided to increase her remuneration for future projects. Samyukta is now demanding a fee ranging from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore. It is also rumoured that she is open to taking up glamorous roles if she finds the story appealing.