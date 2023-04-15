Pooja Hegde 1st Time Talks About Cirkus Failure, Says 'It Upset Me a Little Bit'

Pooja Hegde, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently spoke about her last film, Cirkus' failure at the box office. The movie, which featured Pooja alongside Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles, was helmed by Rohit Shetty.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Pooja was asked about her response to the film's failure, to which she admitted feeling disappointed when the movie did not perform well at the box office. “Did it upset me? Yes, a little bit, because it is my baby at the end of the day," she said. She went on to explain that although it was disheartening, she viewed the experience as a learning opportunity.

Pooja Hegde mentioned that working with director Rohit Shetty and talented comedians such as Johny Lever and Sanjay Mishra was an excellent opportunity, and her performance in the film was well-received by audiences. Recalling an incident, Pooja said, “Somebody called me and said, ‘you were really good in that one emotional scene’. So, things stayed back with them.”

The actress also expressed her admiration for Rohit Shetty as a person and said that it was a pleasure to work with. “So overall, I think I came out a winner," she said.

Cirkus was based on William Shakespeare's play, The Comedy of Errors. In addition to Pooja, Ranveer and Varun, the film boasted a substantial ensemble cast, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Murali Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Brijendra Kala, Siddharth Jadhav, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Sulabha Arya. Cirkus was released in December but had an underwhelming box office performance, with earnings of less than Rs 40 crore and it received negative reviews from critics.

Pooja started her acting journey with the Tamil film Mugamoodi in 2012 and subsequently made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Hrithik Roshan's Mohenjo Daro. She has also appeared in other movies such as Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, and Beast with Vijay. In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a family-oriented movie directed by Farhad Samji, Pooja plays the character of Bhagyalaxmi. The film also stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill and many more. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on April 21.

