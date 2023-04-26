Pooja Hegde Calls Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Co-Star Salman Khan 'Chill' and 'Real'

Lights, camera, action! Salman Khan’s latest cinematic masterpiece has hit the silver screen, and it’s already making waves. As the world waits with bated breath for the verdict on his Eid offering, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, trade analysts have reported a “big, fat total" box office collection in the first few initial days alone. But it’s not just Salman who is stealing the show; Pooja Hedge is also leaving her mark with her stellar performance. While she has worked with top actors in the Telugu industry, this marks her first-time collaboration with Salman Khan, and by all accounts, it was a memorable experience for her.

During a candid conversation with a news portal, Pooja opened up about her experience of working with Salman Khan on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She spoke about how impressed she was with Salman’s ability to improvise. When asked what was the best thing about working with Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde told ETimes, “He’s just who he is. He’s just chill. He speaks what’s on his mind. He’s so real and that’s refreshing for me because most people don’t do that usually.” It’s evident that Pooja and Salman share a great rapport, and their collaboration has resulted in one of the most talked-about films of the year.

Pooja Hedge further added that Salman was very spontaneous. She mentioned that she came prepared with her own ideas for scenes, but had to be flexible as Salman often changed things up to improve the scene. Pooja admired his ability to think on his feet and appreciated the challenge of having to adapt quickly. “I had to just throw it out of the window because he changes things trying to better a scene. You have to think on your feet. He is very relaxed on set and that translates on screen,” she said.

When asked about her most comfortable co-star across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films, Pooja Hedge tactfully avoided answering the question. She mentioned that all her co-stars have been very kind to her and that she has learned a lot from each of them. Pooja did, however, reminisce about her first co-star, Jiiva, who starred alongside her in the Tamil film Mugamoodi in 2012.

After a busy schedule promoting her film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja Hegde took a “quick trip” back home to Mangalore. The actress shared glimpses of her time back home in a heartwarming video that featured solo pictures and moments with her family and pet, Brownie.

While on one hand, Pooja Hegde is enjoying the triumph of the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, she is also gearing up for her next project, SSMB28 with Mahesh Babu. The movie, directed by Sukumar, also features Sreeleela. As Pooja prepares to dive into this new venture, fans are eagerly anticipating another exciting addition to her impressive list of projects.

