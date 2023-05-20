Pooja Hegde: Hit Actress In South Film Industry But Unlucky In Bollywood

Actress Pooja Hegde has given many hit films in Tamil and Telugu cinema. However, the actress is yet to make a mark in Bollywood though she has worked in several Hindi movies. It would not be wrong to say that till now Bollywood has been proven to be unlucky for her. After working with famous actors in Bollywood, Pooja is still looking for better projects from the past 7 years.

Pooja Hegde made her debut in Bollywood in 2016 with Mohenjo Daro, starring opposite Hrithik Roshan. Her first Hindi film proved to be a disaster at the box office. As per reports, the film grossed only Rs 108 crore at the box office.

After this, Pooja once again turned to South film industries and the next time when she made a comeback to Bollywood, she got a chance to work with Akshay Kumar. The film was Housefull 4, directed by Farhad Samji. This film did manage to make money at the box office with gross collections of around Rs 296 crore worldwide. But, Housefull 4 also did not work out in Pooja’s favour as it made no change in uplifting her career. After this, she was seen opposite Ranveer Singh in her third Hindi film Cirkus, but this film miserably flopped at the box office. Reportedly, the film was not able to recover its production cost as well.

Pooja Hegde got another opportunity in Bollywood last year she was seen opposite Baahubali fame actor Prabhas in Radhe-Shyam. The film was produced reportedly at a cost of Rs 350 crore. It flopped at the box office and the producers suffered a loss of around Rs 100 crore, according to reports.

Recently, Pooja Hegde was seen in the lead role in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. But, this time also luck did not favour her and the film got mixed reviews and flopped at the box office.

Talking about her film career in the South, Pooja has worked in some very successful Tamil and Telugu cinemas. These include Rangasthalam with Ram Charan; Aravinda Sametha and Veera Raghava with Jr NTR; Maharshi with Mahesh Babu; Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Allu Arjun, and Beast with Vijay.