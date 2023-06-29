Pooja Hegde Looks Chic In Black Bodycon Dress As She Gets Papped At Airport; Watch

Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. The actress always makes heads turn with her impeccable fashion sense. Today, she was spotted at the airport in a chic black bodycon dress, setting the fashion goals. Pooja was looking her stylish look in the look.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Pooja is seen rushing towards the airport gate. In between she is even talking to shutterbugs and answering their fun questions. The actress was clicked wearing a black bodycon dress that came with sheer sleeves. Her flawless makeup and hair completed the look. She opted for a pair of black heels. As soon as the video was shared, fans rushed to the comment section.

Watch the video here:

The actress was recently in the news after a report came in that she has opted out of Mahesh Babu’s film. Pooja Hegde is currently facing a difficult phase as she has also lost the opportunity to work with Pawan Kalyan in the movie Ustaad Bhagath Singh. However, director Harish Shankar, who shares a fondness for Pooja Hegde, intends to cast her again in Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Pooja Hegde’s demand for a fee of Rs 4 crore for the film surprised Mythri Movie Makers, leading them to choose Sree Leela as the main heroine instead. Sree Leela, who charges around Rs 2 Crore, is considered a popular actress compared to Pooja.

Mythri Movie Makers also selected Sakshi Vaidya as the second heroine. However, they are now considering offering Pooja Hegde a role in the film for an item song, with a proposed payment of 70 Lakh. This implies that Pooja Hegde’s compensation has significantly decreased from Rs 4 crore to Rs 70 lakh for the same film but of course a considerably smaller role too.