Pooja Hegde To Act In Gopichand Malineni’s Film Starring This Actor? What We Know

Actress Pooja Hegde has been facing a rough patch in her career of late. She is reeling under the underwhelming performances of her recent films like Radhe Shyam and Beast. Despite the flops, there are reports that Pooja can essay the role of female lead in yet another film. Reportedly, she might play the heroine in a film starring Ravi Teja, directed by Gopichand Malineni. An official statement confirming this development is yet to be released by the makers. As per the reports, they are currently contemplating whether to rope in Pooja as the female lead or not. There is another good news for Pooja’s fans and that is regarding her role in a much-anticipated project starring Sai Dharam Tej. According to an exclusive report in Pinkvilla, she might play the female lead in this film, directed by Sampath Nandi. Trivikram Srinivas’ production house will produce this film. According to a Pinkvilla report, Trivikram has approached Pooja for the new film. As per reports, the movie is a much-anticipated project and is billed to be a mass entertainer. Reportedly, it is expected to go on floors this year, and an official announcement regarding the same is awaited.

Despite reports of her acting stint in these projects, Pooja has suffered some massive setbacks in her acting career. She had left the much-talked-about project Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu. As per an exclusive report published in India Today, Pooja had shot for this film for 10 days but opted out later. The report informed that Pooja had allocated 40 days for the shoot of this film. The scheduled dates kept getting pushed and she was called for only 10 days of this shoot. She was unable to commit to other films or sign commercials because of the changing dates. Due to this, Pooja felt that the best option would be to quit the film. Now, actress Meenakshii Chaudhary has replaced her.

As per the reports, the above-mentioned reason was also cited for Pooja’s exit from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar. Now, actress Sree Leela has replaced Pooja in this film.