Pooja Hegde To Star In Sai Dharam Tej-Trivikram Srinivas' Upcoming Film?

Pooja Hegde recently gave two back-to-back flops, Radhe Shyam and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Now, there is good news for her fans. She is reportedly in talks to play the female lead in a promising South film. According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Pooja might play the heroine in Sai Dharam Tej and Sampath Nandi’s film, which will be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas’s production house. The report has informed that Trivikram has approached Pooja Hegde for the new film. This movie is a highly-anticipated project and is billed to be a mass entertainer. Reportedly, it is expected to go on floors this year. An official announcement regarding the same is awaited.

Pooja was also the talk of the town due to her exit from the much-talked-about project titled Guntur Kaaram. Starring Mahesh Babu, Guntur Kaaram has been a hot topic of discussion on the internet for a long time. According to an exclusive report in India Today, Pooja had shot 10 days for Guntur Kaaram but opted out later from this project. The report added that Pooja had allocated 40 days for the shoot of this film. The scheduled dates kept getting pushed and she was called for only 10 days of the shoot. She was unable to commit to other films or shoot for commercials because of the changing dates. Pooja decided that the best option would be to opt out of this film. Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary has replaced Pooja in Guntur Kaaram.

Reportedly, the above-mentioned reason was also cited for Pooja’s exit from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar. Now Sreel,eela will play the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan.

Currently, Pooja is looking forward to her acting stint in the fifth instalment of Housefull, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Starring actors like Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, this film is expected to hit the big screens in November 2024.