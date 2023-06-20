Pooja Hegde Walks Out Of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram's Guntur Kaaram? Here's What We Know

Pooja Hegde has decided to step back from Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s upcoming film, Guntur Kaaram. The movie has been making news due to changes in the release date, script and music director. According to a source, Pooja Hegde has chosen to opt-out of the project.

“The shooting timelines of Guntur Kaaram kept on changing. The team was shooting for some sequences, deciding one timeframe for the next schedule but that’s delayed again due to varied issues. Some of the portions already shot were getting into the reshoot mode. There were also changes in the script at regular intervals, which resulted in multiple other people also backing out. After several contemplations on what to do, Pooja Hegde has decided to part ways citing date issues,” said a source close to the development.

According to the source, Pooja Hegde has a busy schedule with multiple films lined up from June to December. Choosing to be a part of Guntur Kaaram could create conflicts with her other commitments. The source divulged, “She was not happy with how things were proceeding and put forth her plight with the producers and director before moving out. Pooja will now shift her base to doing other films in Telugu and Hindi.”

That apart, there have been changes in the music department of the film as well. Music director Thaman is no longer associated with the project, and there are rumours suggesting that Anirudh might join the team. On the other hand, Allu Arjun and Trivikram are set to reunite for an upcoming film. The official announcement for their collaboration will be made soon. This film is expected to be Allu Arjun’s next project after Pushpa 2.

On the work front, Pooja was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film failed to strike a chord with the masses.