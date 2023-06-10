Pooja Hegde's Childhood Pic With Brother Goes Viral

Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest actresses in the industry and has back-to-back projects in the pipeline. She was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan. One of her childhood pictures has resurfaced on the internet and gove viral. Pooja first shared her childhood memory back in June 2020 on her Instagram timeline.

In the photograph, Pooja Hegde’s brother Rishabh can be seen giving a toothy smile while he posed like a wrestler while the actress looks not so happy about it. Apparently, before the throwback snap, her brother had tried different wrestling moves on her including a chokeslam. “The Yin to my Yang… Rishabh Hegde,” Pooja wrote in the caption of the post. She also added hashtags ‘Clearly Not Feelin It’, ‘Chokeslam Victim’ and ‘Hegde Duo’

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Pooja Hegde shared a slew of pictures with her mother. “Mom. Magician. Superhuman. Happy Mother’s Day, mom. Thank you for inspiring me,” the caption of the post read.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde last seen in Farhad Samji’s directorial Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan which was released on Eid. The actress will be next seen in Guntur Kaaram along with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The film is touted to be an action drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas whose last movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun was a massive hit. The film has an exciting cast that includes Sreeleela, John Abraham and Jagapathi Babu. Guntur Kaaram is expected to be released in 2024.