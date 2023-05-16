Pooja Hegde's Childhood Picture With Her Mother Is Pure Love

One of the most active actresses on social media, Pooja Hegde keeps treating her fans with adorable updates from her personal and professional life. As we recently celebrated Mother’s Day 2023, the Beast star blessed our feed with another blast from the past. She shared a heart-melting post for her mom Lata Hedge. The Radhe Shyam star shared a few adorable pictures of the mother-daughter duo, “Magician. Superhuman. Happy Mother’s Day, mom. Thank you for inspiring me."

In one of the photographs, we can see the two posing during a family gathering. The post also includes a still from Pooja Hegde’s childhood. The little one can be seen peacefully sleeping in her mother’s lap. The cybercitizen dropped lovely comments on the photo-sharing app. The diva’s Instagram feed is full of such precious moments from her loved ones.

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja Hegde is all set to star opposite Superstar Mahesh Babu in the much-discussed drama, SSMB28. This yet-to-be-named movie is being made under the direction of filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. Bankrolled by S. Radha Krishna under his banner Haarika & Hassine Creations, the project will feature music composed by S Thaman.

Furthermore, P. S. Vinod and Naveen Nooli are looking after the film’s cinematography and editing respectively. Anbu-Arivu has been roped in as the choreographer of the drama. Sreeleela will also be seen doing a crucial role in the film, alongside Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde.