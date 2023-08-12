Pooja Joshi Of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Becomes Mother To Second Daughter

Actress Pooja Joshi, renowned for her portrayal of Akshara’s bhabhi Varsha in the popular television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is overjoyed as she and her husband Manish Arora have stepped into parenthood once more. On August 11, a Friday that now holds special significance for them, Pooja and Manish welcomed their bundle of joy into the world. The delightful news was shared by Pooja herself on her Instagram stories, where she expressed her gratitude for the safe arrival of their baby girl. Her post read, “By god’s grace delivered a baby girl, plz shower your blessings."

The happy announcement was also echoed by writer and actress Damini Joshi, who posted an Instagram story celebrating the arrival of their “tiniest & newest member" named Ruhaani. The story featured endearing images, including cups labelled ‘Mausi’ and ‘Mausa,’ as well as emoticons symbolizing a cradle and a balloon.

Pooja Joshi initially revealed her second pregnancy with a heartwarming Instagram post on July 19. She presented the news through a reel format, commencing with an adorable shot of her daughter Ridhima holding a placard that read, “Going to become big dida soon." The reel showcased joyful moments shared with family members, including her husband Manish. Pooja’s evident happiness was palpable as she tenderly caressed her baby bump while radiating a smile. The family collectively held a slate announcing the imminent arrival of the baby with the words ‘coming soon.’ The post was accompanied by the song Khushi Waali Khushi.

Warm wishes and congratulations flooded the comments section, with Pooja’s co-star Shireen Sewani exclaiming, “A big congratulations." Other actresses from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, such as Lata Sabharwal and Neha Saroopa, showered love and felicitations on Pooja’s post.

Pooja Joshi and Manish Arora’s journey began when they tied the knot on November 25, 2015. Their love story blossomed after they met through a mutual friend, eventually leading to marriage. Pooja temporarily stepped away from her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai following her first pregnancy. Her exceptional acting skills catapulted her to fame in the television series directed by Rajan Shahi