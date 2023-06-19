CHANGE LANGUAGE
Poojapura Ravi, Noted Malayalam Actor, Dies at 83; Funeral to Be Held On Tuesday
1-MIN READ

Poojapura Ravi, Noted Malayalam Actor, Dies at 83; Funeral to Be Held On Tuesday

Published By: Shrishti Negi

PTI

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 07:58 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi passes away at 82. (Image: Twitter)

Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi passes away at 82. (Image: Twitter)

Noted movie actor and theatre personality Poojapura Ravi died on Sunday at the residence of his daughter near Marayoor in Idukki District.

Noted movie actor and theatre personality Poojapura Ravi died on Sunday at the residence of his daughter near Marayoor in Idukki District, family sources said. He was 83.

The actor was staying with his daughter at Marayoor for the past few months, sources said. His funeral will be held on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram.

He is survived by two children. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers condoled the death of the actor. The CM said said Ravi had conquered the minds of people through theatre.

“He later became popular through the comedy roles he played in the movies. His demise is a loss to the art and cultural landscape of the state," Vijayan said in a statement. State Minister for Culture Saji Cheriyan recalled the popular theatre artiste’s long career in which he has acted in around 4,000 plays and nearly 800 movies. Netizens also took to Twitter to pay heartfelt tributes to the noted actor.

Ravi is known for his characters in ‘Kallan Kappalil thanne’, ‘Rowdi Ramu’, ‘Ormakal Marikkumo’, ‘Ammini Mammavan’, ‘Mutharamkunnu P O’, and ‘Mazha Peyyunnu Maddhalam Kottunnu’ among others.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:June 19, 2023, 07:58 IST
last updated:June 19, 2023, 07:58 IST