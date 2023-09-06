Poonam Dhillon DEFENDS Nepotism, Says Daughter Paloma Got Dono On Merit: 'These Kids Put In Equal Effort'

Poonam Dhillon is thrilled because her daughter, Paloma Thakeria, is about to make her debut in a new film called “Dono," produced by Rajshri Productions. This film also introduces Sunny Deol’s younger son, Rajvir Deol. In an interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Poonam talked about her working relationship with Sunny Deol in the past and her fond memories of acting alongside the late Rishi Kapoor in multiple films. She also shared her thoughts on the nepotism discussion.

When talking about her daughter’s debut, she said, “I am so happy that my daughter is making her debut with the Rajshri banner. But I have never worked with them, I don’t know Sooraj Barjatya (director of Rajshri productions) personally. So, there is no question of me calling him for my daughter’s debut. They auditioned her multiple times before selecting her. They were auditioning lots of newcomers. She got to know that she was selected after six-seven months of the audition.

She went on to say that it’s disheartening that online trolls often overlook the hard work these young actors put in. “It feels sad that those who do online trolling don’t know that these kids are putting in equal effort. You cannot take that away from them. She got this role on her own merit. Today, it is not possible for anybody to excel in a field without talent. Which producer will spend Rs 30-40 crore on your kid if he/she doesn’t have the talent ? So this is not a good argument,” she said.

Dono also marks the directorial debut of Avnish Barjatya, the son of Sooraj Barjatya. The film is scheduled for release on October 5. Going by the trailer, the film revolves around a guy and a girl who meet at their respective friend’s wedding. Sparks fly and the film is all set to take the audience on an emotional roller-coaster of two people - nursing a heartbreak - and whether or not they come together in the end. The film revolves around a destination wedding and how that brings everyone together.