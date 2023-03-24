Poonam Pandey turned up the heat as she stepped out in Mumbai for a store launch on Thursday. The actress-model sizzled in a powder pink backless jumpsuit that featured a cleavage-baring cut out.

Poonam showed off her incredible figure in the fitted number which she teamed up with huge danglers. She also posed for shutterbugs before heading inside the store. Since her dress featured an extra plunging neckline, Poonam seemingly suffered an “oops moment" while she was posing for the paparazzi, but the actress handled it like a pro.

Poonam boosted her height with a pair of white heeled sandals and carried a shimmery silver bag. The actress also interacted with the paps in Marathi.

Ever since Poonam Pandey made her debut with Nasha in Bollywood, she has managed to be in the headlines for all the controversial reasons. Poonam is well-known for grabbing limelight for her raunchy style and bold looks. Aside from being constantly in the spotlight due to her social media posts, Poonam’s flirtatious remarks are nothing new.

Poonam Pandey’s popularity skyrocketed to fame when she had promised in a video message ahead of the 2011 Cricket World Cup final that she would strip if India won the final match. With her audacious claim, this was the first time she drew attention to herself across all social media platforms.

On the work front, Poonam was last seen in the first season of Lock Upp hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Though she did not win the show, she did expand her fan base. The first season of Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp was won by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Read all the Latest Movies News here