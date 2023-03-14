Pop Kaun: Nupur Sanon Reveals Why She Chose to Make Her Acting Debut Through OTT

Nupur Sanon marked her screen debut opposite actor Akshay Kumar in the music video Filhall in 2019. Two years later in 2021, she reunited with him on Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat. And now, she is all set to make her acting debut with the Disney+ Hotstar series Pop Kaun, which has stalwarts of comedy like Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Saurabh Shukla, Chunky Pandey and late actor Satish Kaushik. The web series will see her paired opposite actor Kunal Kemmu.

Director Farhad Samji wanted to rope her in for the show after having seen her work in her music videos. Asserting that content is king and how it is an adage she lives by, Nupur says that as an actor, she is drawn towards roles that speak to her instinctively. Moreover, she doesn’t want to fall into the trap of trying to figure out what works, what’s better and what sells at this juncture.

She shares, “It’s essential to retain the purity of telling a story that entertains. When I read the script of Pop Kaun, I felt it was a rollicking comedy that had its heart in the right place. OTT is something that people are binge watching widely. I just wanted to be part of content that audiences are gravitating towards.” She further continues, “Pop Kaun is designed as an entertainer and we couldn’t have had a better platform than Disney+ Hotstar that has a wide reach. I am grateful for the opportunity that has come my way and I hope that in future I get more such opportunities to prove my mettle irrespective of the platform.”

Her elder sister Kriti Sanon, over the years, has also been seen in a bunch of comedy films including Arjun Patiala and Housefull 4, and so, comparisons between the siblings are inevitable. Speaking about it, Nupur had earlier told PeepingMoon.com, “I’m prepared for the comparison, voh hota hi rehta hai. But honestly, my value system finds such comparisons very petty. I’m above them. Main pehle dekhungi yeh comparison kaun kar raha hai aur uski thought process kya hai. I feel bad when anyone compares two sisters. If Kriti is put out as my competitor just like Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday, I’m okay with that. We are working in the industry and it is business. But if someone takes it on a sisterly tangent, it is too petty.”

Pop Kaun is releasing on March 17, 2023 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

