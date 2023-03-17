Pop Kaun Review: Kunal Kemmu's Show Takes a Dig On Society, Satish Kaushik Will Leave You Emotional

Kunal Kemmu and Nupur Sanon starrer Pop Kaun has been released. Directed by Farhad Samjhi, the show is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It revolves around a young man and his struggle to find this ‘real’ father.

Remember the old Khichdi days? Pop Kaun will remind you of that. The show is lame, very lame. There’s a joke in every dialogue and scene. Even when you are not expecting anything, makers will make sure you smile. Sometimes the jokes are so lame that you end up laughing at that too (thinking how can something be this stupid!). Maybe that’s what makes the show hilarious and bearable to watch. The writers and makers have made sure that the element of comedy remains throughout.

However, the comedy-throughout and lame jokes are also something that makes you wonder, ‘Why am I actually watching this show?’ The show is not intriguing. The plot is very predictable. There is nothing great or extraordinary about it. There are scenes when you are not really enjoying ‘Pop Kaun’ but only ‘popcorn’. Overall, the Pop Kaun is your guilty pleasure.

It is the sub-plot of the show that should not be missed. With Pop Kaun, the makers are taking a dig at society. There’s a father in the show who does not want to get his daughter married unless he gets information about her boyfriend’s father. Why? Because for him, ‘Baap Ka Naam’ is above everything else.

Kunal Kemmu switches his religion frequently, depending upon who his father is. With his religion, he also changes his way of speaking, dressing up, and everything else. With this, it can be argued that the makers are trying to portray how fragile these man-made norms are and how society has stopped looking at anything beyond it.

What has worked wonders for the show is its cast. Kunal Kemmu is brilliant at his job. He has done his role with utmost perfection. He looks very natural in whatever he does. He switches from a Hindu to a Muslim to a Sikh and then to a Christian man with so much ease (watch the show to know why he does all this).

Nupur Sanon has really not chosen an over-the-top project for her debut. She acts only in a supporting role and is given less screen time and scope to showcase her acting skills. Even though Johnny Lever and Saurabh Shukla bring nothing extraordinary to their fans, they are a treat to watch. Ashwini Kalsekar has once again proved that she can perform any role brilliantly. Jamie Lever disappoints a little. She is what she is on her social media handles. Rajpal Yadav and Chunky Panday make short appearances in the show but are no more than soon-to-be-forgotten characters.

What surely deserves a special mention is Satish Kaushik’s performance. The actor, who passed away earlier this month, plays the role of a Sikh man. Even though he is funny too in Pop Kaun, watching him on-screen will surely leave you emotional. Indeed, Indian Film Industry has lost a gem!

