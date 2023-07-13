Popular Bollywood Actor of 1990s Made A Special Trip With Wife, Son To Switzerland | Watch

Mohabbatein fame Jugal Hansraj might be away from the screen for a long time now but he has been active on social media lately. The actor often shares glimpses of his family life on social media. Recently, Jugal took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable video featuring his wife and son from their Switzerland vacation.

In the clip, Jugal and his family were seen enjoying scenic landscapes of Switzerlad. While one of the frames featured him and his wife posing with an umbrella in rain, another scene showed the two and their little-one taking a walk. The actor also added Kishore Kumar’s iconic song Aa Chalke Tujhe to the video.

Along with the video, Jugal penned down a sweet note which read, “Switzerland has always held a special place in my heart, but this time, the magic reached unimaginable heights! Embarking on an awe-inspiring adventure with my son and wife, we delved into uncharted territories that took our breath away. Sharing a few priceless memories with my son’s favorite song!" Check out his post here:

Reacting to the video, one of the fans wrote, “I loved the way you looked at wife at ‘pyar hi pyar pale’ lines ..it was so magically perfect..beautiful family,kishor kumar’s song n Switzerland." “Sir u will be always remembered for ur good performances and ha ..lovely family 👪 God bless," another comment read.

Jugal Hansraj is married to an NRI investment banker Jasmine Hansraj. The two tied the knot in 2014 and also have a son now.

Jugal started his career as a child actor in Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom (1983). He also featured in films like Karma (1986) and Sultanat (1986) as a child artist. It was in 1984 that the actor made his acting debut as an adult in the film Aa Gale Lag Jaa. He later featured in several films including Mohabbatein, Papa Kahte Hain and Roadside Romeo among others.