Popular Telugu Actresses Who Make Almost As Much Money As Film Stars

In today’s entertainment industry, artists from TV serials make huge money and receive immense love and a massive fan following. They are no less than the big film stars. They are competing equally with the top film personalities and are paid well. They have received this love and respect due to their hard work and dedication. Let’s take a deep dive:

Suhasini started her career in the Telugu film industry in 2003. She was also a part of Tamil and Bhojpuri films as well as a lead in the Telugu industry. She got recognition from the Dewata serial and gained huge popularity. Her current remuneration is Rs. 20,000 per day of the shoot.

Aishwarya works in the South Indian television industry in Kannada, Telugu as well as Tamil industry. She began her career in 2015 in the Kannada industry. Later in 2017, she started working in the Tamil television industry. Her remuneration at current is Rs. 20,000.

Navya Swamy is a famous Indian Kannada actress, model and a popular face in Telugu serial industry. She was also a part of several movies with her notable projects being Thangaali and Naa Peru Meenakshi. She gained huge popularity in her serials. Her remuneration is Rs. 35,000 per day.

Pallavi Ramishetti works mainly in the Telugu television industry. She started her career in 2013 and also won the prestigious Nandi Award. She was also seen in the film industry. Her remuneration currently stands at Rs 15,000.

Premi Vishwanath appears in Malayalam and Telugu television shows and films. She has received a huge fan following due to her serial Karthikadeepam. She receives Rs. 50,000 per day for shooting.

Ashika is known for her work in the Tamil, Kannada as well as Telegu television industries. She started her career in 2016. Her serial Trinayani received huge popularity. She receives Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 as remuneration depending on the workload.