Popular YouTuber Irfan Gets Hitched, Wedding Photos Viral

We are living in a digital age and the internet has become an integral part of our lives. Social media and streaming sites like YouTube offer people the opportunity to showcase their talent for the world to see. For some, it is also their livelihood. Mohammed Irfan, from Tamil Nadu, is one such YouTuber who has won millions of hearts over the internet and becoming immensely popular every day.

He has a channel named Irfan View, which has more than 35 lakh subscribers. He is a food vlogger, who travels not only all over the country but also to countries like Thailand, tastes cuisines catering to a specific region and reviews them based on their taste. His channel also contains content where he interviews celebrities and also gets them to eat with him. Apart from this, he is a gamer and content creator as well. His channels have videos on different topics. He is a graduate of B.Com from Pavilion College in Chennai.

His fame as a YouTuber and content creator even landed him a role in the movie Nanban Oruvan Vanda Pasha. He was engaged to J. Shakila Banu last year but called it off citing irreconcilable differences. In his YouTube video, he said that there were major clashes in opinion with his former fiance and hence they decided to call it quits.

After remaining single for a year, he finally got married on May 14. Irfan prepared the wedding magazine and he also posted the videos and photos on his channel. The wedding photos are going viral now receiving thousands of likes and comments. He visited Kamal Hassan to invite him to his wedding and took his blessings. His fans are commenting under their wedding Youtube video.

Actors Gavin, Arun, Arvind, and many YouTube celebrities visited the wedding and congratulated them. Reports say that Irfan’s net worth is estimated to be Rs 5 crores. He has two cars BMW M3 and Range Rover Evoque.