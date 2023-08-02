Por Thozhil OTT Release: R Sarathkumar-starrer To Stream On SonyLIV From This Date

Tamil crime thriller Por Thozhil hit the silver screens on June 9. The film garnered positive responses from the viewers. Now, the makers have announced its OTT platform and release date. Directed by Vignesh Raja and T Senthil Paramasivam, Por Thozhil is all set to stream on SonyLIV from August 11. Starring R Sarath Kumar and Ashok Selvan in the leading roles, the film was earlier said to have its OTT release on July 28. The official handle of the streaming platform SonyLIV shared the news on Twitter. The caption of their post reads, “The wait is over! The Thriller Sensation that Shattered Box Office Records, Por Thozhil is streaming on Sony LIV from Aug 11th”.

Por Thozhil revolves around two officers with contrasting personalities, belonging to different generations, working together to unravel the enigma behind a series of gruesome murders. Its gripping storyline and compelling performances have struck a chord with the audience. The movie’s global box office collection has surpassed Rs 50 crore.

In the film, R Sarath Kumar portrays a seasoned and no-nonsense senior officer, while Ashok Selvan embodies a fresh and inexperienced recruit. With music composed by Jakes Bejoy, the cinematography of the film is handled by Kalaiselvan Sivaji Bmift. Penned by Alfred Prakash and Vignesh Raja, the film features Fathima, Sunil Sukhada, Nizhalgal Ravi, Simran Jain, and Priya Karthick in significant roles.

R Sarathkumar has delivered outstanding performances in films like Nattamai, Suryavamsam, Sandamarutham, and Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1. He made his acting debut with the 1986 Telugu film Samajamlo Sthree. His last theatrical release was Pawan Basamsetti’s Rangabali. Now, he has several exciting projects lined up. His upcoming films include Journey, Pamban, Samaran, Bhagavanth Kesari, Naa Naa, Criminal, Hunter-On Duty, and Hit List.

Ashok Selvan is best known for films such as Thegidi, Soodhu Kavvum, and Oh My Kadavule. His other notable projects include Hostel, Manmadha Leelai, Vezham, Estate, Ninnila Ninnila, Sometimes, Savaale Samaali, and Billa 2. He has a few films in the pipeline including Oxygen, Jack, Redrum, Blue Star, and Saba Nayagan.