Por Thozhil Review: Sarath Kumar, Ashok Selvan Deliver A Brilliant No-nonsense Plot

Tamil movie Por Thozhil hit the cinemas on June 9, 2023. The movie is directed by Vignesh Raja and features Sarath Kumar, Ashok Selvan, and Nikhila Vimal in key roles. The 147-minute thriller drama will keep you on the edge with its smart writing, ingenuity and effective build-up. The story revolves around a rookie and a veteran cop who need to nab a serial killer. Here’s our review of Por Thozhil.

The story is set in 2010 and two women are murdered one after another and the police cannot find any clue. A senior police officer, Loganathan, played by Sarath Kumar and a recruit, Ashok Selvan’s Prakash are appointed to investigate the case. The story explores how the senior police officer with his experience and practical knowledge and the rookie with his bookish knowledge crack the case.

Director Vignesh Raja delivers a no-nonsense, straightforward plot line that continues to build suspense and anticipation till the end. The story explores childhood trauma inflicted by parents.

Alfred Prakash and Vignesh Raja teamed up to make the screenplay different from the way it was told.

Prakash is shown to be a scaredy cat right from the first shot, while Loganathan has an imposing presence and essays a stern police officer. Often Prakash’s lack of experience and bookish knowledge annoys the senior police officer and they find themselves at loggerheads due to conflicting opinions.

Nikhila Vimal has an important role but comparatively less screen time and still creates a lasting impact in all her scenes. The movie also starred the late actor Sarath Babu who added a different dynamic to the script with his mature performance. Unfortunately, the filmmakers did not give him much screen time.

Jakes Bejoy’s outstanding background score has elevated many of the important scenes, but the music was filled in the majority parts of the film which was an overkill and ended up becoming a bit dull by the end of the movie.

The scenes were beautifully shot and the credit goes to cinematographer Kalaiselvan Sivaji. His contribution to the thriller is massive. He proves his exceptional talent in the railway gate scene right before the intermission.

Throughout the movie, the makers have dropped casual hints and clues to let the audience guess who the killer is which makes the viewers glued to the skin and pay attention to every detail and makes it all the more interesting.

While the movie did end on a good note and did not disappoint, the murderer’s backstory could have been explained a bit more in a compelling way to leave the right message for viewers. The movie is a must-watch in theatres.