Por Thozhil To Vimanam, Tamil Films To Release This Week

Some edge-of-the-seat Tamil films are ready to mark their premiere in the theatres this week. Movie enthusiasts who are eager to spend their weekend on a film-outing spree must book their tickets as soon as possible to catch their favourites. Some of the movies that have been creating quite the buzz even before their release are Vignesh Raja’s Por Thozhil, Karthik G Krish’s Takkar and Siva Prasad Yanala’s Vimanam. Here’s what you should know about the films before you watch them in the theatres.

Por Thozhil

Por Thozhil, starring Ashok Selvan in the lead, tells the tale of a rookie police officer, who although academically quite brilliant, is a fain-hearted individual. But he is forced to push aside his soft-heartedness when he is assigned the responsibility of catching a violent and brutal serial killer. To make things worse, the police officer is paired with a reclusive senior cop. Por Thozhil also stars R Sarathkumar and Nikhila Vimal in important roles. Clearing all the censor formalities, the action thriller is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 9.

Takkar

Takkar is a romance, action-drama that revolves around a young boy who dreams of earning big one day in life. But things start to change when he meets a girl who believes that it is money that causes problems in everyone’s lives. Headlined by Siddharth, Takkar is ready to take you on a nail-biting ride with moments of romance in between on June 9. Actress Divyansha Kaushik plays the female lead in the film. The film’s song Nira, which was released a few days ago, received a great response from the masses.

Vimanam

Siva Prasad Yanala’s Vimanam stars a cast ensemble of Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramakrishna, Motta Rajendran, Dhanraj, Dhruvan, Meera Jasmine and Anasuya Bharadwaj. The upcoming feel-good drama takes you on a heartwarming journey of a father who tries his level best to fulfil his son’s dream of getting on an aeroplane. The trailer of the film has been well-appreciated by the masses, especially because of its simplistic charm. Produced collaboratively by Kiran Korapati Creative Works and Zee StudiosVimanam is ready to make you tear-eyed on June 9.