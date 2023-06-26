Post Adipurush, Prabhas To Team Up With Lokesh Kanagaraj For 'Career's Biggest Film'? What We know

Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most popular directors in the South film industry. He is often referred to as the director who has never made a flop movie. Recently, there have been speculations regarding his new film. It was rumoured that Prabhas might join hands with the director soon to cast in what seems to be the ‘biggest movie of both their careers.’

Now, according to reports floating around the Internet, the Vikram director has reportedly confirmed that he is set to make his next film with Adipurush actor, Prabhas. They are both currently in talks, and the film is expected to be the biggest of their careers. The scripting of the film will begin after Lokesh’s new film, Leo, is completed. However, an official announcement has yet to be made regarding the film’s confirmation.

Despite no official confirmation, fans of the director and actor can’t keep calm. They have begun their celebrations and are excited to see what the powerful duo has in store for them. Both of them enjoy a strong fan following and are immensely popular, so it’s going to be a treat to watch them create a spectacular cinematic experience.

As of now, Lokesh Kanagaraj is busy shooting the second schedule of Leo in Chennai. The movie is said to be a part of the cinematic universe created by him, and the star cast includes big names from the industry like Sanjay Dutt, Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, and Gautham Menon.

Prabhas, on the other hand, was recently seen in the Hindi movie Adipurush. The mega-budget film could not impress the audience and failed to do well at the box office. The poor dialogue, substandard VFX, and screenplay have drawn immense criticism. The film has even been involved in many controversies.

The Bahubali actor is currently shooting for the Pan-Indian film ‘Project K.’ It is a science fiction thriller directed by Nag Ashwin and includes Deepika Padukone, Kamal Hassan, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film is set to hit theatres next year.