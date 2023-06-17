Post Adipurush Release, Kriti Sanon Back To Shooting For Rhea Kapoor's The Crew; See Photos

Kriti Sanon, who is basking in the success of Adipurush, was spotted out and about in Mumbai for shoot. In the pictures that are now doing the rounds on the internet, Kriti can be seen making her way out of her vanity van, in a pair of wide-legged cargo trousers and a shawl. She kept her hair tied up in a top knot. Kriti is currently shooting for Rhea Kapoor’s much-awaited women-centric project that stars her, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in the lead roles.

It was in the month of November that Rhea Kapoor officially confirmed The Crew, three years after the release of Veere Di Wedding. The dream cast of the project put on their best black ensembles and featured on the cover of Vogue India for the big announcement. The producer said that the film would be her most glamorous project that has ever hit the screen. The Crew promises to be a hilarious romp, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, where three women work hard to succeed in life. However, their paths lead them to unexpected situations, and they become entangled in a web of deceit. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.

Meanwhile, a day before Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush co-starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan hit the screens worldwide, Kriti graced a special screening in Mumbai and looked stunning in a blue anarkali suit. She complemented her ensemble with minimal accessories, a sleek, straight hairdo and natural makeup. Accompanying her to the screening were her parents, Rahul Sanon and Geeta Sanon, her younger sister Nupur Sanon and her boyfriend Stebin Ben. Kriti’s parents beamed with pride as they arrived at the venue with their daughters and posed for the paps.

Released on June 16, Adipurush brings the tale of Ramayan to the big screen. While the film received mixed reviews, the film has collected a whopping Rs 140 crore box office collection worldwide.