Poster Of Siju Wilson’s New Movie Panchavatsara Padhati Out

The makers of PG Premlal’s upcoming movie, Panchavatsara Padhati, featuring Siju Wilson, have unveiled its new poster. The team has also released a poster debunking the myth of Kalambasuran, which is sparking discussion amid the ongoing ‘myth controversy.’

Siju Wilson shared the poster on his Instagram handle with a long caption “Here is the official first look of my Next release Panchavalsara padhathi 216roincon 216uw), screenplay written by @sajeevpazhoor and directed by @pgpremlal, produced by @kichappus_entertainments. I always try to pick the right content through which I can communicate with the audience and entertain them. This is one movie which is very relevant in the current scenario I believe. Looking forward to bringing this movie to you all the sooner. Hope you will like it”.

Panchavatsara Padhati features Siju Wilson in the lead role and the film is set in the 19th century. It is produced by Anil Kumar under the Kitchapoos Entertainments banner. The screenplay and dialogues are crafted by Sajeev Pazhoor, renowned for his work in the film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

However, not many details about the film are in the public domain. The film also stars newcomer Krishnendu A. Menon as the heroine, and it features prominent actors like P.P. Kunjikrishnan, Nisha Sarang, Harish Pengan, CB Thomas, Jolly Chirayath, Lali Marakkar, and others in significant roles. The cinematography is handled by Albi, while Shaan Rahman composes the music with lyrics by Rafiq Ahmed.

Editing is done by Kiran Das, and the production controller is Binu PK. The art direction is by Tyagu Tavannoor, makeup by Ranjith Manaliparambil, and costume design by Veena Syamanthak. Justin James takes care of stills, Anthony Stephen is responsible for poster design, Rajleesh serves as the chief associate director, and Mafia Sashi is in charge of action sequences.

Besides, Siju Wilson will be seen in the lead role, portraying a cop named Binu Lal in the Jagan Shaji Kailas directorial debut. The film also features talented actors Renji Panicker, Kavya Shetty, and Gowri Nandha. The script for this investigative thriller is penned by S Sanjeev, who has previously written scripts for movies like Ottu and Nizhal, both known for their intriguing twists and suspenseful storylines.

Siju has completed filming for Panchavalsara Padhathi. Excitingly, he is also preparing to team up once again with Director Vinayan for an upcoming project. Their previous collaboration was the historic period drama Pathonpatham Noottandu, where he portrayed the historic figure, Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker.

His film Pathonpatham Noottandu has been a tremendous success, earning nearly Rs 23.6 crores within just 10 days of its release. The actors expressed their gratitude on Instagram for the overwhelming love and support received from fans, describing it as magical and beyond belief. The film’s social media page was flooded with comments from movie enthusiasts praising the entire cast and crew for their exceptional work. It’s worth noting that the movie has now surpassed all previous box office records set by Siju Wilson’s previous films.