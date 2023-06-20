Posters Of ‘Vijay For CM’ Appear On Madurai Walls As His 49th Birthday Approaches

It is not just his films that endear Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay to the common mass but the many charitable activities carried out by Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, the actor’s official organisation. From distributing clothes for the needy to organizing free meals for them, Vijay has made his way into the hearts of people. Hence, it is only natural that the people of Tamil Nadu view him as a leader who guides the state to prosperity.

As Vijay’s birthday approaches on June 22, his fans in Madurai have a unique way of honouring their favourite actor. Posters of Vijay have been put up all over the city, with fans demanding him as CM after the 2026 assembly elections in the state. Posters with slogans like ‘Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu! Leader of our generation!" have been put around the city of Madurai by fans as a unique gesture of wishing him on his birthday.

Vijay’s political debut has been speculated for quite a long time. Vijay even hinted that he might get into politics following the release of his film Bigil. The central government’s policies, such as the GST, were opposed in the film Bigil. People took this as a sign that Vijay would enter politics.

Later, during the shooting of Master, there were IT raids in the actor’s house. Further fuelling the belief that Vijay may enter politics. However, Vijay has remained tight-lipped about it. Vijay recently made some political comments during a students’ event in Chennai to honour toppers of Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Vijay urged children to read biographies of Congress leaders K Kamaraj, Periyar E V Ramasamy, and B R Ambedkar and to tell their parents not to accept money in exchange for votes.

Vijay will soon be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo.