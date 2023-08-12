Power Couple Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Make A Stylish Appearance At Mumbai Airport

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had an eventful start to their weekend after they were spotted together outside the Mumbai airport. The duo returned to their home city in the early hours of Saturday and it was their stylish appearance that stole the massive limelight. While Anushka Sharma opted for a peppy fashion statement, her cricketer husband went for a much sombre look. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress chose a plain white crop top paired with comfy loose denim trousers. With a layer of an unbuttoned blue jacket, Anushka accessorized her airport look with trendy sunglasses and spotless shoes.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli looked dapper in a white t-shirt paired with matching trousers and shoes. The monotony of his uber-look look was broken by a yellow cap and olive green fanny pack with a black band. The couple happily posed for the paps before leaving the airport premises in their swanky ride. Virat Kohli was also seen humbly speaking to a pap, seemingly declining to pose for a solo picture just moments before entering his car.

Take a look at their latest public appearance here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

The power couple often make headlines for their cute banter and frequent public sightings. Previously, Anushka’s loving Instagram story cheering for Virat’s 76th century in international cricket created a massive buzz online. The cricketer achieved a massive milestone during the second test match against West Indies. Notably, the achievement also marks his 29th ton in the Test series. Sharing Virat’s celebratory photograph from the field, Anushka Sharma added a red heart to shower love on her husband. It was in 2017 that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Italy. The couple welcomed their first daughter Vamika in January 2021.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma hasn’t played a lead role since her appearance in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan. But she has made cameo appearances in digital projects Qala and The Romantics. Anushka also donned the hat of a producer for several projects like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. Currently, she’s gearing up to make her acting comeback in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress revolving around the life of Jhulan Goswami.