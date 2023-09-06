Prabhas Accepts Anushka Shetty’s Recipe Challenge, Nominates Ram Charan To Continue It Further

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, featuring Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty in the lead, is set to hit the cinemas on September 7. The team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Anushka who has not been part of the promotional events has found a unique way to promote her film through social media. The actress, who will be portraying the role of a chef, has shared her favourite recipe with her fans. She further challenged Prabhas to share his favourite recipe.

Anushka Shetty kicked off the challenge with the title MSMP Recipe Challenge bringing the fan’s favourite actors’ favourite food recipes. She shared that she loves to have Mangalore Chicken Curry with Neer Dosa which is a Mangalorean specialty.

The actress also shared the recipe for the dishes with her fans. In the long caption of the post, she penned, “Portraying a chef in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has been a lot of fun… Today, I would like to share my favourite recipe with all of you and kickstart the MSMP Recipe Challenge…”

She further tagged Prabhas who is known for his love for food and feeding people with love. “I would love to initiate the challenge with none other than Prabhas, who as we all know, loves food and loves to feed others. Tagging him to share his favourite recipe with us and continue the challenge Prabhas,” she added.

Sportingly Prabhas accepted the challenge and shared his favourite recipe with his fans. The actor revealed that he loves to relish Royyala Pulav. He wrote in the caption, “I’ve known Sweety (Anushka Shetty) for decades but I never knew her favourite recipe… Finally, now I do! I accept the MSMP Recipe Challenge and here’s my favorite recipe.”

To continue the challenge, he tagged Ram Charan to reveal his favourite recipe. Prabhas even asked his fans to share their favourite recipe with him in the comments section.

The romantic comedy is directed by Mahesh Babu P. The story revolves around the character of Anushka, who is a professional chef looking for a suitable man to marry who doesn’t believe in love yet wants to settle down. Naveen portrays the character of a laid-back stand-up comedian.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty also features Murali Sharma and Jayasudha in crucial roles. The film is produced by Vamsi-Pramod, under UV Creations. The music for the film has been given by Radhan.