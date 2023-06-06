Prabhas' Adipurush: Crackers Worth Rs 50 Lacs To Burst, Rs. 2.5 Cr Spent on Tirupati Promotions Alone?

A special trailer launch event for Adipurush is taking place in Tirupati on Tuesday and fans of Prabhas are super excited. It was previously revealed that Prabhas and his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon along with director Om Raut will be attending a special trailer launch in Tirupati on Tuesday. While it is expected to be a grand affair, a new report has now claimed that the makes have spent Rs 2.5 crores for just this event.

The Adupurush Pre-release event will take place at Tirupati Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Stadium. A sea of fans are expected to attend the event. While the prep is underway, Siasit.com reported the Adipurush makers are not holding back to make this event a memorable affair.

It is claimed that the makers have spent a whopping Rs. 2.5 crore on the event. It is also reported that crackers worth Rs 50 lakhs have been arranged for the Adipurush pre-release event. The team is yet to react to the claims.

Meanwhile, videos from the event venue are surfacing online, showing fans a glimspse of the event.

#Adipurush pre release event preparations underway in tirupathi pic.twitter.com/YXd6j6McVh— Team PRABHAS (@TeamPrabhasOffl) June 5, 2023

For the unversed, a new trailer of Adipurush is set to release on June 6, Tuesday, in Tirupati. The grand occasion will showcase some of the battle sequences between Lord Ram and Raavan. Ahead of the event, Prabhas was seen visiting Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to offer prayers.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. The film will be released on June 16, 2023.