Prabhas' Adipurush Gets BRUTALLY Trolled For 'Rs 600 Crore Budget' After Chandrayaan-3 Success

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is once again being trolled for its massive budget amid the success of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission. The Om Raut directorial was made on a reported budget of Rs 600 crores, according to a viral post on Reddit. While the precise budget for Chandrayaan-3 was reportedly Rs 615 crores. As India moonwalked into history on Wednesday, becoming the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite, netizens began criticisng the makers of Adipurush for spending so much money on a film which “incited public backlash for showing a beloved (almost religious) text in poor light."

Even though the authenticity of the Reddit post cannot be examined, it has left netizens in shock. One use wrote, “Adipurush ke Rs 600 cr, ISRO scientists ko de dena chahiye tha." Another one said, “One more reason why celebrities should not be given so much importance. Give security to these scientists not these ‘superstars’." A third user commented, “It’s quite sad. Especially since Adipurush wasn’t a good product."

Massive protests broke out in India after people took the streets to oppose the release of controversial film, Adipurush, in June for allegedly distorting the Hindu epic Ramayana and its characters in the movie. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana.

Multiple film theatres across the country witnessed fierce protests. Videos uploaded to social media showed protestors calling for the film’s boycott while chanting slogans like “Murdabad," “Hindu dharma ka apmaan band karo (stop insulting Hindu dharma)" and “Maa Sita ka apmaan band karo". All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to “stop screening" the movie and “immediately order a ban" on Adipurush shows in theatres and OTT platforms in the future.