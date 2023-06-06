Prabhas And Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush Team Dedicates 1 Seat To Lord Hanuman In Every Theatre

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan are gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated mythological film Adipurush. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have now announced that they would be dedicating one seat to Lord Hanuman inside every theatre to respect people’s beliefs. That seat would remain unsold in every screening.

They issued an official statement which read, “Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas’ Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it. Hear the history of paying respects to the greatest devotee of Rama. We started this great work in an unknown way. We all must see the Adipurusha built with great grandeur and grandeur in the presence of Lord Hanuman.”

Have a look at the statement :

Earlier last month, the makers released the much awaited trailer of the film. The ‘Adipurush’ trailer is a feast for the senses, showcasing stunning visuals, breathtaking sequences, and a stellar cast of actors who bring their A-game to the table. Indeed being a visual spectacle, this magnum opus promises to transport viewers to a mythical and mesmerizing world, one that is almost like a painting brought to life on the big screen.

The film revisits a golden chapter in Indian history, adding an air of authenticity and grandeur to an already captivating story. The film is based on the epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh NairRetrophiles and will be released globally on 16th June 2023. Apart from Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas, the film also stars Sunny Singh in a pivotal role.