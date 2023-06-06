CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gufi Paintal DeathSulochana DeathKollam SudhiDisha PataniAshwin Bhave
Home » Movies » Prabhas And Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush Team Dedicates 1 Seat To Lord Hanuman In Every Theatre
1-MIN READ

Prabhas And Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush Team Dedicates 1 Seat To Lord Hanuman In Every Theatre

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 09:27 IST

Mumbai, India

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush to release on June 16th.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush to release on June 16th.

Adipurush is based on the epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan are gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated mythological film Adipurush. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have now announced that they would be dedicating one seat to Lord Hanuman inside every theatre to respect people’s beliefs. That seat would remain unsold in every screening.

They issued an official statement which read, “Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas’ Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it. Hear the history of paying respects to the greatest devotee of Rama. We started this great work in an unknown way. We all must see the Adipurusha built with great grandeur and grandeur in the presence of Lord Hanuman.”

Have a look at the statement :

Earlier last month, the makers released the much awaited trailer of the film. The ‘Adipurush’ trailer is a feast for the senses, showcasing stunning visuals, breathtaking sequences, and a stellar cast of actors who bring their A-game to the table. Indeed being a visual spectacle, this magnum opus promises to transport viewers to a mythical and mesmerizing world, one that is almost like a painting brought to life on the big screen.

The film revisits a golden chapter in Indian history, adding an air of authenticity and grandeur to an already captivating story. The film is based on the epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.

RELATED NEWS

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh NairRetrophiles and will be released globally on 16th June 2023. Apart from Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas, the film also stars Sunny Singh in a pivotal role.

About the Author
Aditi Giri
Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Adipurush
  2. bollywood
  3. kriti sanon
  4. Prabhas
  5. regional cinema
  6. Saif ali khan
first published:June 06, 2023, 09:27 IST
last updated:June 06, 2023, 09:27 IST