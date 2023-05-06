Prabhas And Siddarth Anand Untitled Film Put On Hold For Now? Here's What we Know

Siddarth Anand has delivered one of the biggest hits of this year with Shah Rukh Khan in the form of Pathaan. The film-maker who has previously helmed War was speculated to do a movie with Prabhas in association with Mythri Productions. It was also reported that Siddarth Anand was roped in for a massive sum of Rs 45 crore. While it’s been some time since the news broke the internet, a new development states that the film has been put on hold for now owing to certain reasons.

As per a source close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, Siddarth Anand has reportedly returned the advance amount that he was given for the project. The source shared, “In-fact, Siddharth Anand has also refunded the amount he got as advance for the film. Mythri and Siddharth Anand have now decided to collaborate on another project in the near future."

Adding to that, the source also revealed, “Siddharth Anand and Prabhas are two of the busiest people in the Indian Film Industry at this point of time. They have their diaries blocked for the next few years, and are not able to find a common window for their collaboration."

The source also explained that the possibility of a future collaboration between Prabhas and Siddarth Anand can only be materialized when the two don’t have their hands full, “Prabhas has 3 films under his kitty lined up whereas Siddharth Anand too has committed himself to Fighter and Tiger v/s Pathaan. In-fact, Siddharth is already planning Fighter 2 with his team after Tiger v/s Pathaan," the source claimed.

On the work front, Prabhas has a number of films lined up like Adipurush, Salaar, Project K, Raja Deluxe and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit to name a few. The actor might also be part of a film helmed by Dil Raju in the coming future.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here