Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan's Project K To Be Titled KaalChakra?

Project K is one of the most anticipated films of Prabhas which will see him share the screen with Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan as well as Amitabh Bachchan. The film which is scheduled for release next year has been grabbing eyeballs due to exciting updates. As such, the latest one has gotten the fans even more excited. Ahead of its grand launch at Comic Con film festival on July 20, a report has surfaced that the title of Project K might be KaalChakra.

According to the sources close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, the film might be drawing from mythology as KaalChakra stands for wheel Of time. The source shared,

“KaalChakra essentially means the wheel of time and is seen as a symbol of creation and destruction. In simple terms, it means the passage of time and is functioning with the help of Lord Krishna.”

Adding to that, the source went on to explain that if not KaalChakra, the makers might name their magnum opus Kurukshetr, “All the information around the film circles itself to its origin from the Mahabharata. And having relevance to the epic tale, KaalChakra is definitely among the titles that the team of the film has in their mind. All the cards around this epic have been kept close to the chest and the final title could be known only once it’s announced on July 20. It could be KaalChakra or something that just comes out of nowhere to surprise everyone. The film has its roots based in Mahabharata, however, in a futuristic space in the world of superheroes,” the source revealed.

Project K will be a two-part film. The grand vision and intricate plot of the project have led the makers to divide it into two instalments. The first part will primarily focus on setting up the immersive world and introducing the central characters, while the second part will delve deeper into the unfolding drama, providing a satisfying conclusion to the narrative. The first part of this eagerly awaited Nag Ashwin directorial, which is in the pre-production stage, is scheduled for release on January 12 next year.