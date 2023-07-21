Prabhas Starrer Project K's First Glimpse Delights Fans Beyond Expectations: ‘Goosebumps’

The wait is over! Project K makers finally unveiled the first glimpse of Nag Ashwin’s directorial at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) event. The official title of Project K starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone was also announced. The film is now titled Kalki 2898AD. The first glimpse, unveiled by Prabhas and Kamal Haasan themselves, showcased a captivating blend of Indian mythology and science fiction.

The glimpse was released at the event titled ‘This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic’. The video, running for 1 minute and 15 seconds, begins with a powerful statement: “When the World is taken over by Darkness, a force will arise. The end begins now." It sets the stage for a war-torn future world where violence prevails, and people are suffering. While Prabhas’s character is portrayed as a valiant warrior, destined to rise and become the saviour of the world, Deepika Padukone’s character is introduced as a recruit in the Army. As soon as the glimpse was released, fans flooded Twitter with excitement, sharing their enthusiastic reviews and thoughts about the teaser.

Check out the reviews here:

Kalki 2898AD’s first glimpse left this fan excited. He wrote, “In Nag Ashwin I Trust. If you ask me personally, the first glimpse of Project K promises more than Salaar! High Concept. Huge Risk. I’m ALL FOR IT.”

In Nag Ashwin I Trust 🙏If you ask me personally, the first glimpse of Project K promises more than Salaar! High Concept. Huge Risk. I'm ALL FOR IT!#ProjectK #Prabhas #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/6dSwUMkLZG — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 20, 2023

“The Man arriving. What a glimpse,” said another fan.

For this Prabhas fan, every shot and every fame left him with goosebumps.

“Much deserved Pan Indian project for his powerhouse of talent,” a comment read.

PasupathyMuch deserved Pan Indian project for his powerhouse of talent #ProjectK | #Kalki2898AD pic.twitter.com/ACv4L5rJ6U— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) July 20, 2023

After reviewing the first glimpse, a social media user compared Kalki 2898AD with Star Wars.

Star Wars and Dune levels in Indian cinema. Never thought this would happen this soon. Kudos to NagAshwin’s brilliance. #ProjectK pic.twitter.com/oIdZ8k23zd— DheerenD (@VDheeren) July 20, 2023

“I think Project K will be a game changing Blockbuster for the Indian Cinema. My gut feeling!” a fan eagerly waiting for the film tweeted.

I think #ProjectK will be a game changing Blockbuster for the Indian Cinema. My gut feeling! pic.twitter.com/tV7PCqDMmQ— ಪ್ರ 𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐩 (@pk_rsy) July 20, 2023

Here are some more reactions:

Disappointed by the FL of #ProjectK, but this Teaser is LITAF! It's a visual masterpiece & VFX works are on international standards👌🏻The music is hyped up like AVENGERS🔥REBEL STAR is trying to SAVE the world along with the lucky charm @deepikapadukone & the DemiGod @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/JoQFFDCCzx— KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) July 20, 2023

Chpa kada ra already Bag veskoni Hollywood Jathin denga daniki velladu ma vadu #Prabhas , Quality looks presentation BGM top notching assalu! Not only TFI Indian Film industry ne change chese movie #Kalki #ProjectKGlimpse #ProjectK pic.twitter.com/nuKjamV9IP— Aggressive (@bad__boy15) July 20, 2023

The multi-lingual sci-fi film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Previously, in a statement about the event, director Nag Ashwin said, “India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic-Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience.” Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898AD became the first-ever Indian film to debut at the Comic-Con.