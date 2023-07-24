CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Starrer Kalki 2898 AD Part 1 Postponed? Here's What We Know
1-MIN READ

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Starrer Kalki 2898 AD Part 1 Postponed? Here's What We Know

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 16:07 IST

Hyderabad, India

Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD Part 1.

Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD Part 1.

Kalki 2898 AD Part 1, previously known as Project K, is slated to release in January 2024. However, rumour has it the Prabhas starrer could be postponed.

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD Part 1, which was previously known as Project K, is rumoured to be postponed. The film, which was launched at the San Diego Comic Con last week, is currently slated to release in January 2024. However, a report has now claimed that the filmmaker could delay the release of the film to the summer of 2024.

According to India Today, Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD Part 1 could be pushed to May 9. The reason, the report claims, is that the said date is ausipicious to film’s producer, Ashwini Dutt. Citing Telugu industry insiders, the report stated that May 9 has been lucky for the filmmaker. His films Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari and Mahanati had released on May 9 and emerged as massive blockbusters. Owing to this, it is possible that Ashwini could delay Project K’s release to May 9.

The makers are yet to react to the report.

Meanwhile, at the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, the makers unveiled the film’s title, teaser, and release date. They revealed that the film is officially titled Kalki 2898 AD and its first glimpse features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas in a futuristic setting. The teaser portrays them as warriors amidst a war-like scenario.

While Deepika appears to be lined in a queue of soldiers, Amitabh Bachchan makes a short entry with his intense gaze. Lastly, the warrior avatar of Prabhas is released featuring a far more muscular and superior personality than fans have ever seen. If the first glimpse is anything to go by, it seems Prabhas is gearing up to wage a fierce war against the oppression of the weak by fighting a deadly regime.

Present at the event were Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Rana Daggubati. According to a report, Deepika Padukone, who is a member of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA), won’t be part of the event due to the ongoing strike by the union in the US. Amitabh was also forced to skip it due to his health.

Project K became the first-ever Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in 2023. Before the event, a billboard for the

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. Project K
  2. Prabhas
  3. Deepika Padukone
  4. regional cinema
first published:July 24, 2023, 16:07 IST
last updated:July 24, 2023, 16:07 IST