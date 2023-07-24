Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Starrer Kalki 2898 AD Part 1 Postponed? Here's What We Know

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD Part 1, which was previously known as Project K, is rumoured to be postponed. The film, which was launched at the San Diego Comic Con last week, is currently slated to release in January 2024. However, a report has now claimed that the filmmaker could delay the release of the film to the summer of 2024.

According to India Today, Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD Part 1 could be pushed to May 9. The reason, the report claims, is that the said date is ausipicious to film’s producer, Ashwini Dutt. Citing Telugu industry insiders, the report stated that May 9 has been lucky for the filmmaker. His films Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari and Mahanati had released on May 9 and emerged as massive blockbusters. Owing to this, it is possible that Ashwini could delay Project K’s release to May 9.

The makers are yet to react to the report.

Meanwhile, at the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, the makers unveiled the film’s title, teaser, and release date. They revealed that the film is officially titled Kalki 2898 AD and its first glimpse features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas in a futuristic setting. The teaser portrays them as warriors amidst a war-like scenario.

While Deepika appears to be lined in a queue of soldiers, Amitabh Bachchan makes a short entry with his intense gaze. Lastly, the warrior avatar of Prabhas is released featuring a far more muscular and superior personality than fans have ever seen. If the first glimpse is anything to go by, it seems Prabhas is gearing up to wage a fierce war against the oppression of the weak by fighting a deadly regime.

Present at the event were Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Rana Daggubati. According to a report, Deepika Padukone, who is a member of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA), won’t be part of the event due to the ongoing strike by the union in the US. Amitabh was also forced to skip it due to his health.

Project K became the first-ever Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in 2023. Before the event, a billboard for the