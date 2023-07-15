Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Starrer Project K Titled KaalChakra?; Ananya Panday's Bodyguard Pushes Fan

Project K is one of the most anticipated films of Prabhas which will see him share the screen with Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan as well as Amitabh Bachchan. The film which is scheduled for release next year has been grabbing eyeballs due to exciting updates. As such, the latest one has gotten the fans even more excited. Ahead of its grand launch at Comic Con film festival on July 20, a report has surfaced that the title of Project K might be KaalChakra.

Ananya Panday was spotted in Mumbai on Friday evening when her fans gathered around to take pictures with their favourite actress. However, a video has now surfaced online which has left everyone shocked. In the viral clip, Ananya’s bodyguard can be seen angrily pushing a fan who tried to take a selfie with the actress. The security personnel got intense, pushes the fan and said, “hatt jaa yahan se (get aside)".

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to grace the big screens with his highly anticipated next Jawan. He is currently basking in the love and praises, his fans and well-wishers showered on him, after the teaser of this much-awaited film went viral. The film’s director Atlee has now teased fans with a glimpse of the teaser that featured Shah Rukh Khan along with his co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The video snippet also featured Deepika Padukone who has a cameo appearance in the film.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim embraced parenthood on June 21. The couple revealed the name of their child recently. They named the boy Ruhan, as shared by them in a recent vlog uploaded on Dipika’s channel. Ruhan in Urdu means kind-hearted, compassionate, and spiritual. The duo received a lot of hate comments for the name. Social media users were quite infuriated with the fact that Dipika had chosen a Muslim name for her child. She has now removed the vlog and fans are confused as to why she took this decision. They wish to know whether she had removed the vlog by mistake or did it after receiving hate comments. Dipika and Shoaib have not shared any response to these doubts expressed by the viewers. Some of the users also commented that Dipika need not remove the vlog, as almost everyone is aware of her son’s name now.

When in 2011, Ranbir Kapoor took on the role of a tapori (hoodlum) version of himself in a promotional video for the children’s film Chillar Party, directed by Vikas Bahl. The item song, with its Mumbai essence, catchy street instruments, and local dialect, had everyone grooving. Ranbir, after falling in love with the film, had agreed to do the item song for the kids, and he had a blast imbibing their moves and bonding with them on set. Cut to 2018, he once again featured in an ad for an e-commerce brand alongside kids. And now, in 2023, Ranbir has shot for an ad with kids again for a pen brand and the pictures are going viral on the internet. The actor himself embraced parenthood when he and wife Alia Bhatt welcomed their baby girl, Raha, on November 6, 2022.

