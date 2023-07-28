Prabhas' Facebook Page Gets 'Compromised' As Hackers Post SHOCKING Videos; Actor Shares Update

Prabhas, who is currently busy filming Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, on Friday informed fans that his Facebook page was “compromised." On Thursday night, the actor’s Facebook page was hacked after two viral videos were shared with the captions, “Unlucky Humans" and “Ball fails around the world," on his timeline. Now, Prabhas has issued an official statement regarding the matter. He took his Instagram Story, which read, “Hello everyone, My Facebook page has been compromised. Team is sorting this out."

Unaware of the hacking situation, netizens began trolling Prabhas for allegedly posting the video with the caption “Unlucky Humans". However, the videos have now been removed from the actor’s timeline and it seems his team has restored his page.

Meanwhile, it is being rumoured that Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD Part 1, which was previously known as Project K, has been postponed. The film, which was launched at the San Diego Comic-Con last week, is currently slated to release in January 2024. However, a report has now claimed that the filmmaker could delay the release of the film to the summer of 2024.

According to India Today, Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD Part 1 could be pushed to May 9. The reason, the report claims, is that the said date is ausipicious to film’s producer, Ashwini Dutt. Citing Telugu industry insiders, the report stated that May 9 has been lucky for the filmmaker. His films Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari and Mahanati had released on May 9 and emerged as massive blockbusters. Owing to this, it is possible that Ashwini could delay Project K’s release to May 9.