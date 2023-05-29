Prabhas' Film Spirit To Be Bankrolled By This Production House And T-Series

The opportunity to see their beloved actor in a variety of films on a large screen will make this year a festival for Prabhas fans. The Baahubali fame is currently working on five films, including Adipurush, Salaar, Project K, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and a horror action comedy, directed by Maruthi Desari. While some movies will be released this year, others will hit the theatres next year. In the middle of all of this, Spirit has become the subject of attention.

According to recent buzz, People Media Factory has taken over as co-producers of Prabhas’ acclaimed silver jubilee movie Spirit from UV Creations. Therefore, the production company will co-finance the movie alongside the leading Hindi banner T-Series. UV creations have bankrolled numerous films of Prabhas and are also regarded as the home banner for this actor. Spirit will be his 25th movie, which is expected to release this year in November. The audience will get to see their favourite actor in the role of a ruthless cop in this high-octane action film.

Another massive action film starring Prabhas is Salaar, which will release on September 28. Prashanth Neel, who also directed KGF, is helming Salaar as well. The shooting for this movie, which is generating a lot of anticipation, is moving along quickly in Hyderabad.

As per some reports, the movie will also hit the theatres in English. Shruti Hasan will be playing the role of the leading lady in Salaar.

Star MAA spent a significant sum to get the satellite rights to this movie. The music is being created by KGF film composer Ravi Basrur. Salaar is eagerly anticipated by fans all over the nation. After this movie, the actor will be shifted to a horror movie directed by Maruthi.

Another pan-India movie starring Prabhas, which is set to release on big screens on January 12, 2024, is Project K. The sci-fi film, directed by Nag Ashwin, is expected to have a budget of Rs 500 crore. With this, Prabhas will share the screen with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan for the first time.

Prabhas will next be seen in Adipurush, which is all set to release on June 16.