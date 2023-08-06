Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Postponed? Nag Ashwin Says 'There's Still A Bit of Shoot...' | Exclusive

Prabhas, Nag Ashwin, and Kamal Haasan unveiled the first footage of Kalki 2989 AD, previously titled Project K, at the San Diego Comic-Con last month. The first glimpse generated a lot of buzz for the upcoming Indian epic science fiction movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

In an exclusive interaction with News18, director Nag Ashwin opened up for the first time about the response the team Kalki 2898 AD received at the Comic-Con, what Prabhas’ fans can expect from the pan-India star in the movie, and whether there’s been a delay in the release of the film.

“There’s still a little bit of shoot left and I’ll be going back into filming, so my headspace is presently back in that," Nag told us on the sidelines of Dewar’s ‘Stay Curious’ HQ Hyderabad event, where the filmmaker engaged in a ‘curious conversation’ with the audience and offered them a behind-the-scenes look at his creative journey, infused with personal insights.

Talking about how curiosity played a significant role in him becoming a filmmaker, Nag said, “When you’re growing up in school, most of the times you make up stories in your head. It’s only because you’re curious about that particular door which they never open in the school. I guess it’s the same for me. Moreover, I feel really happy when events such as ‘Stay Curious’ happen… I’m very proud of the work they have done."

Nag further spoke about his experience of attending the San Diego Comic-Con for the first time. “It was great. We had this crazy idea to take this Indian film to Comic-Con and there were some 5-6k people who didn’t know any of us but they loved the first glimpse so we’re happy," he said. Kalki 2898 AD will mark Nag’s maiden collaboration with pan-India star Prabhas, whose popularity skyrocketed after headlining SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise.

So what can Prabhas’ fans expect from his never-seen-before avatar? The Mahanati director replied, “By now they’ll expect a new world, and beyond that, I don’t think they can expect anything because they’ll have to watch the movie for that. But it’ll be an experience."

Of late, there have also been reports doing the round that the release date of Kalki 2898 AD has been pushed to May 9, 2024. When asked about the same, Nag clarified, “I’ll have to check horoscopes and a few constellation positions and we’ll know then."