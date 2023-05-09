Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush Trailer Impresses All; Naga Chaitanya Calls Divorce With Samantha 'Unfortunate'

The highly-anticipated trailer of Adipurush was released on Tuesday. Starring Prabhas Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, and Sunny Singh in the lead, the film is an adaptation of the mythological story of Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film is directed by Om Raut. The film features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. The trailer has left netizens completely impressed.

Naga Chaitanya has called his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘unfortunate’. In a recent interview, the actor talked about his failed marriage and mentioned that he has ‘immense respect’ for that phase. Without naming Sobhita Dhulipala, the actor also talked about their relationship rumours and shared that their names are being linked ‘just for headlines’. Naga Chaitanya’s comments come days after he confirmed that he and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are officially divorced now. The two parted ways in Ocotber 2021.

Na Roja Nuvve, the first song from Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film Kushi, is out and it has packed in on the romantic feels. Starring the on-screen couple and set in Kashmir, the love song shows Vijay’s character in love with Samantha’s reserved character. The song has been released in other languages, including Tamil and Hindi, on the occasion of Vijay’s birthday. Kushi marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together.

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) member Vani Tripathi has slammed the West Bengal government’s decision to ban The Kerala Story in the state. In an exclusive interview with CNN News18, Tripathi called the decision ‘undemocratic’ and explained that it is for the audience to decide whether a film connects with them or not. Released on May 5, The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma in the lead and revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Rumoured lovebirds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were snapped together at the Delhi airport on Tuesday. The actress was spotted wearing a dark red colour salwar suit while Raghav opted for a casual look. He wore a black shirt and pants as they were seen exiting the Delhi airport together. They were also asked by the paparazzi about their wedding plans. However, the two decided to remain mum about the same. If reports are to be believed, the duo are getting engaged on May 13 in New Delhi.

