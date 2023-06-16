Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Adipurush Hits 7,000 Screens Worldwide

Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in key roles is here. The audience is extremely excited about it. The movie has finally been released in the theatres and is currently the buzz of the town. Reportedly, a majority of the tickets were sold out a few days prior to its release. Adipurush is touted to be the biggest release of the year so far. Some reports claim that it has been released in Hindi on 4,000 screens and in total, on 6,200 screens including the other languages.

As per other reports, Adipurush has got around 1,100 screens in Andhra Pradesh, more than 180 in Karnataka, 170 plus screens in Tamil Nadu and over 150 plus screens in Kerala. In the rest of India, Adipurush, in the Hindi language, has got around 3,300 screens and 2,100 screens overseas. In total, Adipurush reportedly released in more than 7,000 screens.

While this is comparatively less than RRR, Baahubali and Radhe Shyam, experts believe that since Adipurush is based on India’s epic mythology, Ramayana, the number of screens would not matter in the long run.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut whose vision is to “present a surreal experience" of watching the story of Ramayan unfold on the silver screens. Prabhas plays the role of Raghava (another name for Lord Ram), Kriti Sanon portrays his wife Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan is seen in the character of Lankesh. Such has been the craze for the movie that Andhra Pradesh Government approved the hike in the ticket prices for the movie by Rs 50 for 10 days after the release. Check out the notification here-

Before the release of Adipurush, the filmmakers made an announcement of reserving one seat empty in every theatre where Adipurush will be screened as a mark of tribute to Lord Hanuman, a devotee of Lord Ram.

Meanwhile, producer Abhishek Agarwal has shared that 10,000 tickets for the Adipurush movie will be given for free to government schools, orphanages and old age homes across the Telangana state.