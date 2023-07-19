Prabhas' Look From Project K Out, Rajasekhar-Jeevitha Sentenced To Jail Time In Allu Aravind Defamation Case

Rumours are rife that fashion designer Manish Malhotra is set to make his directorial debut with the biopic of late actress Meena Kumari. Now, Tajdar Amrohi, son of Meena Kumari’s husband Kamal Amrohi, has raised concerns about it. Speaking of the conversation between his lawyer and him, Tajdar told Bollywood Bubble, “My lawyer asked me has the film even started. I told him no, I have just heard about it. Even big production houses like to be in news. So, he told me that in case they decide to shelve the project in future, it would come across as I am publicity hungry. I am making enemies in vain. I don’t want to do that. People would think I am publicity hungry, but I am not that way.”

READ MORE HERE: Meena Kumari’s Stepson Tajdar Amrohi Reacts To Late Actress’ Biopic: ‘Why Are They Behind My Parents?’

The buzz around Nag Ashwin’s directorial Project K is growing stronger with each passing day. New update? Prabhas’ first look from the film is out now! In the poster, Prabhas, dubbed the ‘Rebel Star’ of the film sports a metal armour, dreadlocks and a thick beard. There’s destruction all around. The production house Vyjayanthi Movies took to Twitter to share the first look of Prabhas and wrote in the caption, “The Hero rises. From now, the Game changes 🔥 This is Rebel Star #Prabhas from #ProjectK. First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA)."

READ MORE HERE: Project K: Prabhas Sports Metal Armour, Dreadlocks In Fierce First Look; See Photo

Telugu actor Rajasekhar and his wife, Jeevitha have been sentenced to one year in jail by a Nampally court in Hyderabad. This is in connection to a defamation case which was filed by Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind. In 2011, the actor couple claimed irregularities in the way the Chiranjeevi Blood Bank was being run. Not just this, they had also alleged that the organisation was also involved in the sale of blood in the black market. Following this, Chiranjeevi’s brother-in-law, Allu Aravind filed a defamation case.

READ MORE HERE: Rajasekhar, Jeevitha Sent To 1-Year Jail For Defaming Ram Charan’s Father Chiranjeevi

Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Bawal along with Janhvi Kapoor. The duo’s recent promotional photoshoot for their movie has not gone down well with a section of netizens. Many were unhappy with Varun’s poses in the photoshoot. In one of the pictures, Varun can be seen jokingly biting Janhvi’s ear while holding her from the waist. Even though evidently Varun was being goofy, not many users were impressed by his antics. As soon as the images from the photoshoot went viral on Reddit, netizens began criticising Varun and even reminded him of Gigi Hadid kissing controversy.

READ MORE HERE: Varun Dhawan Faces Backlash For Jokingly Biting Bawal Co-star Janhvi Kapoor’s Ear, Photo Goes Viral

Neetu Kapoor has left everyone worried with her recent post. On Thursday afternoon, the veteran actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a cryptic note which read about families not being the same anymore. “The reason why our families are not the same anymore is because we buried the ones who used to keep the family together," the post read. Neetu shared it but did not mention anything in the caption.

READ MORE HERE: Neetu Kapoor Shares Cryptic Post Amid Kangana’s Indirect Dig at Alia, Ranbir: ‘Families Are Not…’