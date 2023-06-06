Prabhas Prays To Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati Ahead of Adipurush's Massive Event, Photos Go Viral

Telugu star Prabhas was seen at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in the wee hours of Tuesday ahead of a massive Adipurush event in Tirupati. Photos of the actor, who plays the role of Lord Ram in the Om Raut film based on Ramayan, was seen wearing an all-white outfit for his visit. In photos and videos going viral, Prabhas was seen wearing a white shirt with a white veshti.

The actor was surrounded by tight security while the cameramen and fans present at the temple mobbed the team. Prabhas and his team were seen attending the Suprabadha Seva at 2.30 am on June 6. Prabhas made his way to the temple, offered his prayers and returned without any media interaction. The actor was spotted sans his co-stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

Ahead of #AdipurushPreReleaseEvent in Tirupati this evening, Pan India Superstar #Prabhas had a Darshanam at Tirumala early this morning. #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/StPtpSkRvr— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 6, 2023

For the unversed, a new trailer of Adipurush is set to release on June 6, Tuesday, in Tirupati. The grand occasion will be marked by the presence of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Om Raut. It will showcase some of the battle sequences between Lord Ram and Raavan. Saif Ali Khan has not been a part of the promotional activities.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. The film will be released on June 16, 2023.