Prabhas' Reported Rs 150 Cr Fees For Project K Sparks Debate After Adipurush Failure

It was earlier reported that Kamal Haasan, who was last seen in the blockbuster Vikram, will rejoin the cast of Prabhas’ Project K by August of this year. The report suggested that Kamal Haasan is being considered for a significant role in Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated sci-fi film. The South star is expected to portray a villainous character, setting the stage for an exciting clash with Prabhas, the film’s lead. Now the makers have confirmed the same with an official announcement. And with that, the budget of the project has also gone up.

Reddit is abuzz that the actor is taking Rs 20 Cr for the role, while the lion’s share is going to Prabhas. Reportedly, Prabhas is charging a whopping Rs 150 cr for the project, with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan charging Rs 10 cr and Rs 20 cr respectively, taking the total remuneration cost to Rs 200 cr. Reddit claims that with the production cost being Rs 400 cr, the total budget stands at Rs 600 cr, making it the most expensive Indian film ever made.

Many, on Reddit, brought up Adipurush’s debacle to point out how Prabhas shouldn’t be charging such a mind boggling amount after a huge flop. One user wrote, “150 crores is absolutely insane. There’s no reason that Prabhas should be charging that much, especially after giving flop after flop (sic)."

Another wrote, “Prabhas should not be getting 150 crores at all. It’s not even because it’s too much in contrast with the female celeb, that’s irrelevant. 150 is too much for any actor, especially someone who’s given films like saaho, radhe shyam (sic)." Another brought up SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and wrote, “In no way, in no way should prabhas get this much. Bahubali may have been a hit but it was not because of prabhas. How can producers give this much after adipursh (sic)."

Last week, Adipurush makers announced that they decided to slash ticket prices for the Prabhas starrer to Rs 150 for Thursday and Friday shows. Their move came after the box office collection of Adipurush witnessed a massive drop on Monday and Tuesday amid a growing backlash against the film.

Reportedly, Project K will be a two-part film. The intricate plot of the project have led the makers to divide it into two instalments. The first part will primarily focus on setting up the immersive world and introducing the central characters, while the second part will delve deeper into the unfolding drama. The first part of the Nag Ashwin directorial, which is in the pre-production stage, is scheduled for release on January 12 next year.